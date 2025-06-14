The Ministry of Defense promises important news about Ukrainian ballistics

Deputy Defense Minister Anatoliy Klochko emphasized that Ukrainian ballistics is currently a priority for the Defense Ministry. According to him, as of today, active work on systems capable of hitting targets deep inside enemy territory is ongoing.

The issue of creating Ukrainian ballistics is off the table

As Anatoly Klochko noted, Ukraine has already managed to make serious progress in creating ballistic missiles of its own production.

The Deputy Minister of Defense also emphasized that the issue of Ukrainian ballistics is currently off the agenda.

What is important to understand is that it has the highest level of priority in the country's defense sector.

A lot has been done, a lot of work has been done. And I will say that the president has already said this today. Well, firstly, more attention has been paid to Ukrainian ballistics. That is, this issue is today, you know, not the first, second, third, but out of the question, — Anatoliy Klochko emphasized.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Ukrainian-made ballistics are not only about technology, but also about the army's ability to strike strategic targets of the enemy deep in its defense.