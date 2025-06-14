The Ministry of Defense promises important news about Ukrainian ballistics
Category
Technology
Publication date

The Ministry of Defense promises important news about Ukrainian ballistics

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The issue of creating Ukrainian ballistics is off the table
Читати українською

Deputy Defense Minister Anatoliy Klochko emphasized that Ukrainian ballistics is currently a priority for the Defense Ministry. According to him, as of today, active work on systems capable of hitting targets deep inside enemy territory is ongoing.

Points of attention

  • The development of Ukrainian ballistics plays a vital role in enhancing the country's defense capabilities and is set to bring about more specific statements in the near future.
  • The emphasis on Ukrainian ballistics underscores the government's commitment to strengthening national defense and security through advanced military technology.

The issue of creating Ukrainian ballistics is off the table

As Anatoly Klochko noted, Ukraine has already managed to make serious progress in creating ballistic missiles of its own production.

The Deputy Minister of Defense also emphasized that the issue of Ukrainian ballistics is currently off the agenda.

What is important to understand is that it has the highest level of priority in the country's defense sector.

A lot has been done, a lot of work has been done. And I will say that the president has already said this today. Well, firstly, more attention has been paid to Ukrainian ballistics. That is, this issue is today, you know, not the first, second, third, but out of the question, — Anatoliy Klochko emphasized.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Ukrainian-made ballistics are not only about technology, but also about the army's ability to strike strategic targets of the enemy deep in its defense.

"Development continues, and in the near future Ukrainian society will hear more specific statements regarding this weapon," Klochko added.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones strike one of Russia's largest factories
What is known about the new “bavovna” in Russia?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is steadily increasing the number of assaults on the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 14, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities for the production of explosives
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new achievements of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?