The Ministry of Defense promises important news about Ukrainian ballistics

Deputy Defense Minister Anatoliy Klochko emphasized that Ukrainian ballistics is currently a priority for the Defense Ministry. According to him, as of today, active work on systems capable of hitting targets deep inside enemy territory is ongoing.
Points of attention
- The development of Ukrainian ballistics plays a vital role in enhancing the country's defense capabilities and is set to bring about more specific statements in the near future.
- The emphasis on Ukrainian ballistics underscores the government's commitment to strengthening national defense and security through advanced military technology.
The issue of creating Ukrainian ballistics is off the table
As Anatoly Klochko noted, Ukraine has already managed to make serious progress in creating ballistic missiles of its own production.
The Deputy Minister of Defense also emphasized that the issue of Ukrainian ballistics is currently off the agenda.
What is important to understand is that it has the highest level of priority in the country's defense sector.
According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Ukrainian-made ballistics are not only about technology, but also about the army's ability to strike strategic targets of the enemy deep in its defense.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-