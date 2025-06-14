On the night of June 14, unknown individuals carried out an air attack on one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, Nevinnomyssk Azot. It is important to understand that it is located in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory.

What is known about the new “bavovna” in Russia?

The Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, drone debris fell in the industrial zone of the city of Nevinnomyssk.

Vladimirov also officially confirmed that the attack was directed at the chemical enterprise "Nevinnomyssk Azot".

Initially, the Kremlin protege in the region reported one victim, but later clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Local residents who witnessed the attack are posting video evidence of the drone attack online.

They show drones flying over the city, and then explosions occur near the enterprise.

What is important to understand is that Nevinnomyssk Azot is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

This plant houses the only plants in Russia for the production of high-purity methyl acetate and acetic acid, as well as the country's first melamine production facility.

In addition, it is indicated that drones attacked an enterprise in the Samara region.