Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

During the night of June 13-14, Russian invaders continued to terrorize peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine, using 58 drones for a new air attack. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 43 of them were neutralized.
Points of attention
- 23 enemy drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 20 were suppressed by electronic warfare techniques, showcasing the effectiveness of the defense strategies.
- The downed aircraft fragments fell in 5 locations, highlighting the intensity of the air confrontation and the importance of maintaining strong air defense capabilities.
Results of the air battle over Ukraine
During the night of June 13-14, the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalove, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the key areas of the air strike are the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 9 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 5 locations.
