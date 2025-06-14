Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Results of the air battle over Ukraine
During the night of June 13-14, Russian invaders continued to terrorize peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine, using 58 drones for a new air attack. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 43 of them were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • 23 enemy drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 20 were suppressed by electronic warfare techniques, showcasing the effectiveness of the defense strategies.
  • The downed aircraft fragments fell in 5 locations, highlighting the intensity of the air confrontation and the importance of maintaining strong air defense capabilities.

Results of the air battle over Ukraine

During the night of June 13-14, the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalove, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the key areas of the air strike are the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 43 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east and north of the country. 23 were shot down by fire weapons, 20 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 9 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 5 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

