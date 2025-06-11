US leader Donald Trump's team supports providing Ukraine with the air defense means it needs to repel massive Russian attacks.
Points of attention
- The US is actively engaged in the process of ensuring that European Union countries possessing air defense systems also contribute to Ukraine's defense strategies.
- The overall objective remains focused on ending the conflict and achieving peace in the region, with the US committed to aiding Ukraine in this goal.
The US will continue to provide Ukraine with air defense systems
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.
She continues to claim that the United States is "Ukraine's greatest supporter and defender":
In addition, official Washington is actively seeking to ensure that European Union countries that have such systems also provide them to Ukraine.
According to the latter, Trump's team will do everything in its power, and "there is no doubt about that."
