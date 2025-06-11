The US has revealed its approach to providing Ukraine with air defense systems
US Department of State
The US will continue to provide Ukraine with air defense systems
US leader Donald Trump's team supports providing Ukraine with the air defense means it needs to repel massive Russian attacks.

Points of attention

  • The US is actively engaged in the process of ensuring that European Union countries possessing air defense systems also contribute to Ukraine's defense strategies.
  • The overall objective remains focused on ending the conflict and achieving peace in the region, with the US committed to aiding Ukraine in this goal.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She continues to claim that the United States is "Ukraine's greatest supporter and defender":

And we want them to have air defense. We want them to be able to counter missiles flying in their direction.

In addition, official Washington is actively seeking to ensure that European Union countries that have such systems also provide them to Ukraine.

"There are several different parties involved in this process, and the State Department is not involved. It's about ammunition, procurement and everything else," Bruce added.

According to the latter, Trump's team will do everything in its power, and "there is no doubt about that."

Our goal is to ensure that this war ends, and we remain focused on that,” the State Department spokeswoman added.

