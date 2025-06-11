US leader Donald Trump's team supports providing Ukraine with the air defense means it needs to repel massive Russian attacks.

The US will continue to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She continues to claim that the United States is "Ukraine's greatest supporter and defender":

And we want them to have air defense. We want them to be able to counter missiles flying in their direction.

In addition, official Washington is actively seeking to ensure that European Union countries that have such systems also provide them to Ukraine.

"There are several different parties involved in this process, and the State Department is not involved. It's about ammunition, procurement and everything else," Bruce added.

According to the latter, Trump's team will do everything in its power, and "there is no doubt about that."