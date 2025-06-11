Trump plans to secretly send Ukrainian migrants to Guantanamo
Trump plans to secretly send Ukrainian migrants to Guantanamo

What is known about the Trump team's decision?
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, in the coming days, US President Donald Trump's team is set to begin transferring thousands of foreigners who are illegally in the United States to the military base in Guantanamo Bay. Among them will be citizens of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The plan includes medically examining 9,000 individuals to assess their health before potential transfer, showcasing the scale and logistical challenges of the operation.
  • This controversial initiative by the Trump team aims to address the increasing number of illegal immigrants in the US and fulfill Trump's deportation promises, but its implementation and implications remain highly debated.

What is known about the Trump team's decision?

As insiders managed to find out, we are talking about foreign citizens from different countries.

Among them are hundreds from friendly European countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as from other parts of the world, including many from Haiti.

Anonymous sources also suggest that the Trump team is unlikely to notify the governments of the countries from which the foreigners originate about upcoming transfers to Guantanamo.

The first step will be to medically examine 9,000 people to determine whether they are healthy enough to be sent to Guantanamo.

It is currently unclear whether these facilities can accommodate 9,000 new detainees, which would represent a significant increase in the number of migrants compared to the several hundred migrants transferred to and from the base earlier this year.

Trump administration officials say the plan is necessary to free up space in domestic detention centers, which have become overcrowded amid Trump's promise to carry out the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in American history.

Musk didn't finish the job

