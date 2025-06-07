"It's my choice." Trump voiced his position on sanctions against Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, he will impose new strong sanctions against the aggressor country Russia "if necessary." Despite this, the head of the White House has not yet explained how much longer he is willing to tolerate the Kremlin's antics.

Trump has no intention of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia yet

The US president told the media that if "he decides" that Russia "is not going to make a deal or stop the bloodshed," then he will impose additional sanctions.

According to Donald Trump, senators, many of whom signed the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, are leaving the decision up to him.

I haven't talked to them about it. They have a bill — it's up to me, it's my choice. They did it that way, and it will save a lot of time if it does. So I'm fine with it. I haven't decided yet whether I'll implement it. It's a very strong bill. Donald Trump President of the United States

As mentioned earlier, Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat) and Lindsey Graham (Republican), along with 80 co-sponsors, recently introduced a powerful new bill.

The document provides for additional economic sanctions against Russia for refusing to sign a ceasefire, including the introduction of a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

What is important to understand is that these sanctions also have support in the House of Representatives, which means that the chances of their adoption are really considerable at the moment.