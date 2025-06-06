Sanctions against Russia. Trump pressures Senator Graham to weaken bill

Trump does not want tough sanctions against Russia

As is known, the bill, which received the support of more than 80 senators, aims to impose sanctions on key Russian officials and sectors, as well as a 500% tariff on countries that do business with Russia.

However, US President Donald Trump fears that the adoption of such a law could harm US-Russian relations.

Congressional sources told the publication that in recent weeks, the White House and other US administration officials have been secretly contacting Graham's office and urging him to soften the bill, including making changes to it that would allow Trump to choose who should be sanctioned.

In addition, Trump wants to replace the word "shall" with "may" in the text of the bill to eliminate the mandatory nature of the orders.

However, Congressional staffers say that eliminating the mandatory nature of the sanctions would make the document "toothless," given that Trump already has the ability to impose sanctions at his discretion.

Democratic co-sponsor of the bill, Senator Richard Blumenthal, confirmed to the publication the private talks with the White House, but declined to comment on them.

We are moving forward, and the White House is participating in our conversations.

Meanwhile, a White House spokesman noted that the Constitution "gives the president the authority to conduct diplomacy with foreign nations, and any sanctions package must provide full flexibility to allow the president to continue pursuing his desired foreign policy."

The publication recalled that Graham had publicly stated that he planned to make some changes to the bill, including adding language that would allow the exclusion of countries that provide military or economic assistance to Ukraine. This provision is intended to protect Ukraine's European allies from the 500 percent tariffs that the bill would impose on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products.

However, it is noted that Graham has not yet publicly endorsed the changes that the Trump administration is privately pushing him to make.