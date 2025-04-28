"He was a fool and disrespected Trump". Republican Senator Kennedy lashed out at Putin

Republican Senator John Kennedy said that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fooling American leader Donald Trump, and he should be made to understand that the United States is ready to turn him and Russia into fish food.

The senator believes that the US should make it clear to Putin that he will have to pay for playing with their president.

"He fooled President Trump at every turn. He disrespected our president," Kennedy said.

Republican Senator Kennedy lashed out at Putin over Trump

"He has reneged on all the promises he made to President Trump. His latest offer is, well, nothing. He wants to keep all the territory he took," Kennedy said.

He also believes that Putin thinks the US is afraid of Russia.

He has fooled President Trump at every turn. He has disrespected our president. I don't think things will get any better until we make it clear to Mr. Putin that we are prepared to turn him and his country into fish food. Share

The politician emphasized that Russia must be "pressed and suppressed" or it will not come to the negotiating table. He also added that Europe must do more when it comes to defense spending.

But most importantly, we must make Putin understand that he will have to pay for playing with our president.

On April 26, US President Donald Trump, after a personal conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the funeral of Pope Francis, issued a statement sharply criticizing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.