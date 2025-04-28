The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. Pistorius harshly criticized Trump's "peace plan"

Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's recent offer of territorial concessions in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine will still have to cede some territory to Russia for the sake of a ceasefire, but certainly not to the extent specified in Trump's proposal.
- Pistorius assured Ukraine of continued German military assistance, even if US support is terminated.
Pistorius harshly criticized Trump's "peace plan" regarding territorial concessions to Ukraine
This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
In his opinion, Ukraine will still have to cede some territory for the sake of a ceasefire, but in no case to the extent specified in the American president's proposal.
Pistorius believes that Ukraine could have achieved such results on its own almost a year ago — simply by signing a surrender.
Moreover, the head of Germany's defense ministry assured Ukraine of continued German military assistance, even if US support is terminated.
According to this proposal, Ukraine would have to recognize Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories as Russian, and also refuse to join NATO. In return, the US would lift sanctions on Russia, and Moscow would cease hostilities and shelling, and the war would effectively be "frozen."
In response, Ukraine, together with its European partners, presented its alternative plan for ending the war.
