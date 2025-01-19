Deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine. Pistorius makes new statement
Source:  Sueddeutsche Zeitung

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German military could participate in ensuring the security of the demilitarized zone in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • The German Defense Minister expressed the readiness of the German military to help ensure the security of the Ukrainian demilitarized zone.
  • The idea of deploying peacekeeping forces in Ukraine has been expressed by the French leader, the President of Ukraine, and other EU countries.
  • Germany's participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is possible only with Russia's consent, noted Friedrich Merz.
  • The idea of deploying peacekeeping forces in Ukraine is causing discussion in European political circles and is spreading beyond the continent.
  • Meetings between German representatives and the administration of the US president-elect are planned for further discussions on the situation in Ukraine.

Pistorius suggested the possibility of the Bundeswehr's participation in guaranteeing security in Ukraine

When asked about the possibility of deploying German troops in the buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia, Pistorius noted that this issue will be discussed when the appropriate time comes.

"We are NATO's largest partner in Europe. Therefore, it is obvious that we will play a certain role and must take responsibility," said Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius emphasized that the key issue is creating a level of security for Ukraine that would prevent repeated Russian aggression in the future.

The minister also announced that he will soon visit the United States to meet with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The nominee for the position of US Secretary of Defense has not yet been confirmed. However, we are interested in a quick meeting and exchange of views in Washington in early February.

What is known about Macron's proposal?

Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron, during the European Union leaders' summit on December 18-19, called for discussion of the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission on the territory of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this can only happen if there is a ceasefire and peace is achieved between Ukraine and Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to EU leaders, expressed support for the idea of his French colleague and called on other partners to join these efforts.

According to German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, official Berlin may consider participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine only with Russia's consent.

The head of the EU's foreign policy service previously commented on the idea of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The President of Finland and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands also mentioned it, noting, however, that this idea is currently very "raw".

