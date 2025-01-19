Deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine. Pistorius makes new statement

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German military could participate in ensuring the security of the demilitarized zone in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
Pistorius suggested the possibility of the Bundeswehr's participation in guaranteeing security in Ukraine
When asked about the possibility of deploying German troops in the buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia, Pistorius noted that this issue will be discussed when the appropriate time comes.
Pistorius emphasized that the key issue is creating a level of security for Ukraine that would prevent repeated Russian aggression in the future.
The minister also announced that he will soon visit the United States to meet with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
What is known about Macron's proposal?
Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron, during the European Union leaders' summit on December 18-19, called for discussion of the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission on the territory of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that this can only happen if there is a ceasefire and peace is achieved between Ukraine and Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address to EU leaders, expressed support for the idea of his French colleague and called on other partners to join these efforts.
According to German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, official Berlin may consider participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine only with Russia's consent.
