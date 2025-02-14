Pistorius reacts harshly to Dee Vance's criticism of democracy in Europe

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called it unacceptable for US Vice President J.D. Vance to compare democracy in Europe with the system that prevails in authoritarian regimes.

Pistorius reacted harshly to De Vance's words about democracy in Europe

The minister noted that he could not begin his speech as he had planned because he had to respond to the harsh criticism that JD Vance had made at the conference shortly before Pistorius' speech.

Democracy has just been called into question by the Vice President of the United States — and not just German democracy, but the democracy of all of Europe. If I understand him correctly, he is comparing the conditions that have developed in Europe with the conditions that are a priority in some authoritarian regimes. Ladies and gentlemen, this is unacceptable,” Pistorius said, after which the hall erupted in applause. Boris Pistorius Head of the German Ministry of Defense

He emphasized that what J.D. Vance said in his speech does not correspond to the democratic system that he witnesses in the current election campaign and in the German parliament every day.

In our democracy, every opinion has a voice, it allows parties, some of them extremist, like the Alternative for Germany, to campaign on an equal footing with other parties. That's democracy. Alice Weidel, the AfD's main candidate in the election, can be seen on German prime-time television.

However, Pistorius said democracy must be able to defend itself against extremists who want to destroy it. He said he was proud to live in a Europe "that defends its democracy every day against internal and external enemies."