Stepped back from shared values. US Vice President Dee Vance lashed out at Europe

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Europe has retreated from the common values shared by Washington, in particular, he mentioned democracy and freedom of speech, which, in his opinion, are absent in the EU.
Points of attention
US Vice President Dee Vance lashed out at Europe
He said this in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.
According to him, the administration of President Donald Trump is concerned about European security, and freedom of speech in the UK and across the EU is in retreat.
We have been told for years that we sponsor the defense of democracy, but when we see European courts overturning election results and top officials threatening to overturn others, we have to ask ourselves — are we living up to our own high standards of democracy?
In particular, he mentioned the cancellation of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania in December 2024.
The American vice president also commented on illegal migration.
Of all the pressing issues facing the countries represented here, I believe there is none more pressing than mass migration.
At the same time, he stressed the need for Europe to increase its defense financial commitments in the region.
