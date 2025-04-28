Contradict Trump's plan. Lavrov made unrealistic demands on Ukraine to end the war
Contradict Trump's plan. Lavrov made unrealistic demands on Ukraine to end the war

Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia’s odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again cynically called for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. These demands contradict Trump’s supposedly agreed-upon “peace plan” with the United States.

Points of attention

  • Lavrov again demands that Ukraine not join NATO, confirm its neutral and non-aligned status, and return the Russian language to the level of state and "canonical Orthodoxy."
  • Russian Foreign Minister accuses European Union of military support for Ukraine and praises Trump for peacemaking plans.

Lavrov cynically demanded the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine

Putin's henchman gave an interview to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, where he also touched on the issue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

When asked what conditions Russia would need today to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine, Lavrov replied that Ukraine needs, first of all, to lift the ban on direct negotiations with Russia.

It was Kyiv that withdrew from the negotiation process in April 2022. And it did so at the request of its Western curators. Then, in September of the same year, V. Zelensky introduced a legislative ban on negotiations with Russia. It is still in effect. To resume them, it will need to be repealed. In a recent interview with CBS News, V. Zelensky again spoke out against negotiations with our country.

Lavrov again demands that Ukraine not join NATO, confirm its neutral and non-aligned status, and return the Russian language to the level of state and "canonical Orthodoxy."

"The imperative is international recognition of Russian ownership of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson region, and Zaporizhia. All of Kyiv's obligations must be legally enshrined, have mechanisms for ensuring them, and be of an indefinite nature," Lavrov cynically noted.

On the agenda are the tasks of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, lifting sanctions, lawsuits and arrest warrants, and returning Russian assets "frozen" in the West, according to Putin's henchman.

We will also seek reliable guarantees of the security of the Russian Federation from the threats posed by the hostile activities of NATO, the European Union, and their individual member states on our western borders.

Lavrov also accused the EU of preparing military contingents of NATO countries for Ukraine and supplying weapons.

However, he praised the United States and President Trump, who is "trying to understand the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis."

Russia is faking a desire to end the war

