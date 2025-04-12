Lavrov cynically praised Trump for his position on Ukraine in NATO
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian Foreign Minister, the odious Sergei Lavrov, stated that only US President Donald Trump recognized Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO as a mistake.

Points of attention

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised US President Donald Trump for considering Ukraine's potential NATO membership a mistake.
  • Lavrov accused Germany, France, and Britain of preparing for war while emphasizing the importance of addressing root causes to end conflicts.
  • Lavrov highlighted the need to eliminate root causes, such as Ukraine's NATO aspirations, to resolve ongoing conflicts like the Ukrainian one.

Lavrov praised Trump for refusing to admit Ukraine into NATO

Lavrov believes that Trump is the only Western leader who has stated that bringing Ukraine into NATO was a mistake, and this is one of the root causes.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Lavrov emphasized that eliminating the “root causes” is the only way to end any conflict, including the Ukrainian one.

We discussed bilateral relations, as well as the conditions for ending the conflict and returning Russian diplomatic property stolen by the Obama administration.

Lavrov also cynically accused Germany, France, and Britain of preparing for a new war.

