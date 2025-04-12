Russian Foreign Minister, the odious Sergei Lavrov, stated that only US President Donald Trump recognized Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO as a mistake.

Lavrov praised Trump for refusing to admit Ukraine into NATO

Lavrov believes that Trump is the only Western leader who has stated that bringing Ukraine into NATO was a mistake, and this is one of the root causes.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Lavrov emphasized that eliminating the “root causes” is the only way to end any conflict, including the Ukrainian one.

We discussed bilateral relations, as well as the conditions for ending the conflict and returning Russian diplomatic property stolen by the Obama administration. Share

Lavrov also cynically accused Germany, France, and Britain of preparing for a new war.