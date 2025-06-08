Elon Musk backtracks on "war" against Trump

On June 5, American billionaire Elon Musk publicly stated that US President Donald Trump appears in the "Epstein files" with accusations of pedophilia and prostitution. However, he recently deleted the statement with this accusation.
Points of attention
- Explore the background of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, his mysterious death, and the notable figures linked to his network of exploitation.
- Despite the lack of formal charges, the scandal continues to draw attention due to its potential impact on powerful individuals.
Musk didn't finish the job
Journalists noted that as of Saturday, June 7, the billionaire's tweet suddenly disappeared.
So far, Elon Musk has not explained the reasons for deleting this post.
What is known about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
He was an American financier who was accused of creating a network of sexual exploitation of minors.
He was arrested 6 years ago, but within a month he was found dead in his cell — officially from suicide, although the circumstances raised many suspicions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-