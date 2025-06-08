Elon Musk backtracks on "war" against Trump
Category
World
Publication date

Elon Musk backtracks on "war" against Trump

Musk didn't finish the job
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On June 5, American billionaire Elon Musk publicly stated that US President Donald Trump appears in the "Epstein files" with accusations of pedophilia and prostitution. However, he recently deleted the statement with this accusation.

Points of attention

  • Explore the background of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, his mysterious death, and the notable figures linked to his network of exploitation.
  • Despite the lack of formal charges, the scandal continues to draw attention due to its potential impact on powerful individuals.

Musk didn't finish the job

Time to drop the real bombshell: Trump is in the Epstein files. Here's why they're not actually being released. Have a great day, DJT! — Musk said on social media X on Thursday, June 5.

Journalists noted that as of Saturday, June 7, the billionaire's tweet suddenly disappeared.

So far, Elon Musk has not explained the reasons for deleting this post.

What is known about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?

He was an American financier who was accused of creating a network of sexual exploitation of minors.

He was arrested 6 years ago, but within a month he was found dead in his cell — officially from suicide, although the circumstances raised many suspicions.

The investigation has exposed Epstein's ties to a number of influential figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, although none of them have been formally charged.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Musk's Quarrel. What's the Current Situation in the White House?
Is reconciliation between Trump and Musk possible?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tesla shares fall sharply amid Musk-Trump conflict
Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia brazenly offers Musk political asylum after quarrel with Trump
Mask

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?