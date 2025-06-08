Elon Musk backtracks on "war" against Trump

On June 5, American billionaire Elon Musk publicly stated that US President Donald Trump appears in the "Epstein files" with accusations of pedophilia and prostitution. However, he recently deleted the statement with this accusation.

Musk didn't finish the job

Time to drop the real bombshell: Trump is in the Epstein files. Here's why they're not actually being released. Have a great day, DJT! — Musk said on social media X on Thursday, June 5. Share

Journalists noted that as of Saturday, June 7, the billionaire's tweet suddenly disappeared.

So far, Elon Musk has not explained the reasons for deleting this post.

What is known about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?

He was an American financier who was accused of creating a network of sexual exploitation of minors.

He was arrested 6 years ago, but within a month he was found dead in his cell — officially from suicide, although the circumstances raised many suspicions.