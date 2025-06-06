Russia brazenly offers Musk political asylum after quarrel with Trump
Source:  online.ua

At the same time, Russian officials were not embarrassed that Musk, despite all his ambiguity, provided Ukraine with critically important military assistance.

Points of attention

  • Russia is openly offering Elon Musk political asylum after his dispute with US President Donald Trump.
  • Russian officials view Musk as a potential ally to help defeat warmongers and pioneer life on other planets.
  • Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Dmitry Rogozin are willing to assist Musk in resolving the conflict with Trump for a “reasonable fee”.

Mask invited to Russia: what is known

Russia may grant political asylum to American billionaire Elon Musk after his public spat with US President Donald Trump, Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in a comment to TASS.

I think Musk has a completely different game, that he won't need any political asylum. Although if he did, Russia could certainly provide it.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who today holds the bogus position of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, for his part, offered to help resolve the conflict between Trump and Musk for a "reasonable fee."

According to TASS, Medvedev is ready to receive shares in the Starlink company, which provides military communications for Ukraine, as payment.

The former head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, who today serves as a "senator" in the upper house of the Russian parliament from the occupied regions of the Zaporizhzhia region, also reacted to Musk's quarrel with Trump.

The guy got into a difficult situation. He had a fight with his superiors. They are threatening him with deportation and persecution of his business. It's all ugly. I wrote to him through his X (former Twitter). This is not a joke. Well, why not? To some, the idea of giving refuge in Russia to talented people may seem exotic, but I believe that this is our principled position and an urgent need.

In particular, he expressed hope that Musk would help Russia "achieve victory over the warmongers" and begin settling life on other planets.

"So, Ilona, I'm not kidding. Let's forget the old quarrels. Come, you'll be welcome here," Rogozin added.

