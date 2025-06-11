Ukraine immediately struck 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defense forces have successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a UAV control point, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports multiple missile and air strikes by the enemy, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
  • Over 5,279 attacks, including the use of rocket launchers and kamikaze drones, demonstrate the aggressive tactics of the Russian invaders.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 06/11/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 999,200 (+1,120) people,

  • tanks — 10,927 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,783 (+15) units,

  • artillery systems — 29,016 (+34) units,

  • MLRS — 1,413 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,297 (+240) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,337 (+7) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51,579 (+124) units,

  • special equipment — 3,914 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the enemy launched four missile and 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 141 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russian invaders carried out over 5,279 attacks, of which 105 were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,158 kamikaze drones for attacks.

