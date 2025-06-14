Ukraine struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities for the production of explosives

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of its soldiers outside the front. As it turned out, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully attack enemy military-industrial complex facilities for the production of explosives.

What is known about the new achievements of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another successful operation was carried out on the night of June 14, as part of reducing the capabilities of the aggressor country Russia to manufacture explosives and ammunition.

The units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked on its implementation in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Together they powerfully struck important facilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex.

In particular, the facilities of JSC "NNK" in the Samara region of the Russian Federation were hit. This is a leading enterprise for the production of explosives components, a facility of the Russian military-industrial complex. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the industrial zone. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the Nevinnomyssk plant in the Stavropol Territory of Russia was damaged by fire.

What is important to understand is that it is one of the main producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition, and rocket fuel.

The enterprise is involved in supporting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. There are reports of a series of explosions and the operation of enemy air defenses directly in the area of the target, and a fire was recorded in the industrial zone. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the results of the attack are currently being clarified.