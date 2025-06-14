The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of its soldiers outside the front. As it turned out, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully attack enemy military-industrial complex facilities for the production of explosives.
Points of attention
- The targeted facilities play a significant role in supporting Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.
- Reports indicate explosions, fire, and enemy air defense activity in the areas targeted by the Ukrainian operation.
What is known about the new achievements of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another successful operation was carried out on the night of June 14, as part of reducing the capabilities of the aggressor country Russia to manufacture explosives and ammunition.
The units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked on its implementation in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
Together they powerfully struck important facilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex.
In addition, it is indicated that the Nevinnomyssk plant in the Stavropol Territory of Russia was damaged by fire.
What is important to understand is that it is one of the main producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition, and rocket fuel.
In addition, it is indicated that the results of the attack are currently being clarified.
More on the topic
