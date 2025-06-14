The Russian army is steadily increasing the number of assaults on the front
Ukraine
The Russian army is steadily increasing the number of assaults on the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 14, 2025
June 14 marked the 1,207th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 225 combat clashes took place on the battlefield over the past 24 hours.

  • Recent air strikes by Ukrainian soldiers targeted multiple areas, such as Mogrytsia, Khotyn, Skoryky, Dovha Balka, Olhivske, Novooleksandrivka, and more, across different regions.
  • The ongoing conflict underscores the fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides actively engaging in military operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 14, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/14/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,002,690 (+1,130) people,

  • tanks — 10,937 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,798 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 29,157 (+52) units,

  • MLRS — 1,417 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,185 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,586 (+79) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51,928 (+107) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Mogrytsia, Khotyn, Pysarivka in Sumy region; Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basovoe in Kharkiv region; Dovha Balka, Ivano-Frankivka, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilogirya, Rivnopillya, Novoandreivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske in Zaporizhia region; Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region.

Results of the air battle over Ukraine

