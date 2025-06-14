The Russian army is steadily increasing the number of assaults on the front

June 14 marked the 1,207th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 225 combat clashes took place on the battlefield over the past 24 hours.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 14, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,002,690 (+1,130) people,

tanks — 10,937 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,798 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 29,157 (+52) units,

MLRS — 1,417 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,185 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,586 (+79) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51,928 (+107) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.