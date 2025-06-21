The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During June 20, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, two command posts, one UAV command post, and one other important facility of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of AFU continues to report on the ongoing conflict and provides updates on the operational activities and successes against the Russian aggressors.
  • The resilience and strategic strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine demonstrate their commitment to defending their territory and countering the aggression of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,010,390 (+1,060) people

  • tanks — 10955 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22865 (+5) units

  • artillery systems — 29393 (+19) units

  • MLRS — 1421 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1188 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 416 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41422 (+123)

  • cruise missiles — 3369 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 52617 (+116) units

  • special equipment — 3920 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched one missile and 59 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using four missiles and dropping 109 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 3,082 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,997 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements.

