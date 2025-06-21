The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

During June 20, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, two command posts, one UAV command post, and one other important facility of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of AFU continues to report on the ongoing conflict and provides updates on the operational activities and successes against the Russian aggressors.
- The resilience and strategic strikes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine demonstrate their commitment to defending their territory and countering the aggression of the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 21, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/21/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,010,390 (+1,060) people
tanks — 10955 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 22865 (+5) units
artillery systems — 29393 (+19) units
MLRS — 1421 (+0) units
air defense systems — 1188 (+0) units
aircraft — 416 (+0) units
helicopters — 337 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41422 (+123)
cruise missiles — 3369 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units
submarines — 1 (+0) units
vehicles and fuel tanks — 52617 (+116) units
special equipment — 3920 (+0)
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched one missile and 59 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using four missiles and dropping 109 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy used 3,082 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,997 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements.
