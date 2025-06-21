The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

During June 20, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, two command posts, one UAV command post, and one other important facility of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,010,390 (+1,060) people

tanks — 10955 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles — 22865 (+5) units

artillery systems — 29393 (+19) units

MLRS — 1421 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1188 (+0) units

aircraft — 416 (+0) units

helicopters — 337 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41422 (+123)

cruise missiles — 3369 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units

submarines — 1 (+0) units

vehicles and fuel tanks — 52617 (+116) units

special equipment — 3920 (+0)

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched one missile and 59 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using four missiles and dropping 109 guided bombs.