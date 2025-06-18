"This is a long-term plan." Kallas sounds the alarm over Putin's intentions
Russia is planning long-term aggression
Source:  The Guardian

Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas stated during a speech in the European Parliament that Russia has already become an immediate threat to the EU, so it is extremely important to increase assistance to Ukraine.

  • Allies are called upon to act swiftly and decisively to counter the threats posed by Russia, with Kaia Kallas urging for cohesive and resilient support to Ukraine and mutual security.
  • Kaia Kallas emphasizes the importance of standing united against Russia's ongoing military buildup and hybrid tactics, stressing the need for collective action to safeguard EU countries and reinforce Ukraine's defenses.

Russia is planning long-term aggression

Against the backdrop of recent events, Kaia Kallas called on allies to do everything possible for Ukraine, as well as for their own security.

To quote my friend, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: if we don't provide further assistance to Ukraine, we should all start learning Russian.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European diplomacy

She believes that the more powerful Ukraine is on the front today, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table when Russia is finally ready to negotiate.

She also called on allies not to ignore the numerous hybrid acts that the aggressor country is carrying out against EU countries.

First of all, we are talking about violations of airspace, conducting military exercises near the EU borders, attacks on infrastructure, recruiting criminals to commit sabotage, etc.

Kallas also recalled that in 2024, Putin spent more on defense than the entire European Union.

"This year, Russia is spending more on defense than on healthcare, education, and social policy combined. This is a long-term plan for long-term aggression," she added.

