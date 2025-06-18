Ukraine responded to Russia's demand to destroy weapons provided by the West
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine responded to Russia's demand to destroy weapons provided by the West

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine rejected Russia's new demand
Читати українською

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgy Tykhy, the demand of the aggressor country Russia to destroy Western weapons transferred to Ukraine demonstrates total disregard for the efforts of the States to end the war.

Points of attention

  • The cynical demands by Russian officials and the lack of support from the US president are hindering peace negotiations and prolonging the conflict.
  • The ongoing dynamics between Ukraine and Russia highlight the complexities of international relations and the challenges in achieving peace in the region.

Ukraine rejected Russia's new demand

As mentioned earlier, recently the Deputy Foreign Minister of the aggressor country Russia, Alexander Grushko, made a new cynical demand.

On behalf of the Kremlin, he began to insist that Ukraine destroy all the weapons provided to it by its Western allies.

Responding to this statement, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry complained that Russian officials were making new absurd demands almost every day.

Complete inadequacy. Moscow is demonstrating complete disregard for US efforts to end the war.

George the Silent

George the Silent

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Photo: screenshot

It recently became known that the team of American leader Donald Trump has finally dismantled the interdepartmental working group that was supposed to develop strategies to pressure Russia in order to accelerate peace negotiations with Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources, as of today, the head of the White House is not interested in a tougher stance towards Moscow.

Given this position of the US president, the group's work has lost its meaning.

"In the end, she stopped because the president didn't support her. It seemed like he wanted less, not more," the insider said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
G7 did not adopt a statement on Ukraine. The media learned the reason
Trump blocked an important G7 statement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The State Emergency Service reports 26 deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv
State Emergency Service
Debris clearance continues in Kyiv
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to NATO. Lithuania reported disappointing news
NATO is in no hurry to extend an invitation to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?