According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgy Tykhy, the demand of the aggressor country Russia to destroy Western weapons transferred to Ukraine demonstrates total disregard for the efforts of the States to end the war.

Ukraine rejected Russia's new demand

As mentioned earlier, recently the Deputy Foreign Minister of the aggressor country Russia, Alexander Grushko, made a new cynical demand.

On behalf of the Kremlin, he began to insist that Ukraine destroy all the weapons provided to it by its Western allies.

Responding to this statement, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry complained that Russian officials were making new absurd demands almost every day.

Complete inadequacy. Moscow is demonstrating complete disregard for US efforts to end the war. George the Silent Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It recently became known that the team of American leader Donald Trump has finally dismantled the interdepartmental working group that was supposed to develop strategies to pressure Russia in order to accelerate peace negotiations with Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources, as of today, the head of the White House is not interested in a tougher stance towards Moscow.

Given this position of the US president, the group's work has lost its meaning.