The State Emergency Service reports 26 deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv

in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 19 people. Thus, 26 people are currently known to have died, and another 134 are injured.

As of 12:00, the death toll from the Russian strike on the 9-story building

Debris clearance continues in Kyiv

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that search operations continued continuously throughout the night in the Solomyanskyi district.

At around 07:00, the bodies of 5 more deceased people were recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building.

Another hour passed, and after that the State Emergency Service reported that the body of another deceased person (male) had been unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Solomyanskyi district.

Around 11:00 AM, the State Emergency Service published a new statement:

The death toll from the Russian strike on a 9-story building in the Solomyanskyi district has risen to 19, with another body being recovered from the rubble. In total, 26 people were killed and 134 injured in the capital after the Russian attack on the night of June 17. Share

What is important to understand is that rescuers have been working non-stop at the scene of the tragedy for the second day — clearing the rubble and searching for people continues.

June 18 is a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.