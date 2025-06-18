Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 17-18, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 30 enemy targets were neutralized.
Points of attention
- A total of 12 enemy UAVs were shot down by fire weapons, while 18 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare, showcasing the diverse defense tactics employed by the Ukrainian forces.
- The successful defense of Ukraine against the recent Russian attack demonstrates the resilience and effectiveness of the Ukrainian defenders in protecting their country's airspace.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
A new enemy attack began at 11:00 p.m. on June 17.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the main areas of attack are Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 9 locations.
