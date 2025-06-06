Who can compensate for US aid to Ukraine — Bundeswehr forecast
Category
World
Publication date

Who can compensate for US aid to Ukraine — Bundeswehr forecast

The Bundeswehr believes that Europe can cope without the US
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Europe has the strength and resources to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression, even if US President Donald Trump's team decides to completely end military support for Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • The forecast suggests that Europe, particularly Germany, can play a significant role in supplying weapons to Ukraine, potentially lasting until the summer.
  • The uncertainty lies in how the current US government under President Donald Trump will respond to future requests for military assistance to Ukraine, highlighting the importance of European support in maintaining the security order.

The Bundeswehr believes that Europe can cope without the US

This opinion was shared by Major General Christian Freuding, who is responsible for coordinating the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany.

He drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to receive weapons supplies approved by former US President Joe Biden.

However, at the moment, no one knows what to expect from Donald Trump and his team in Ukraine.

"The war against Ukraine is raging on our continent, and it is also being waged against the European security order. If there is political will, there will be means to largely compensate for American support," Freuding is convinced.

Against this background, journalists asked him how long the supplies approved by Biden would be able to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

As the Major General noted, this primarily depends on logistics as well as the speed at which Ukraine consumes weapons and ammunition.

That's why he suggested that summer seemed like a realistic timeframe.

"It is unclear at this time how the American government will respond to further requests for military assistance to Ukraine. We cannot say anything about that," said Freuding.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts have named the main target of Russia's summer offensive
What to expect from Russia during a new offensive
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will the US withdraw from NATO? Trump gave a clear answer
Merz spoke about negotiations with Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU saved Ukraine from a massive Russian missile strike
Estonian intelligence gave its assessment of Operation “Spiderweb”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?