Who can compensate for US aid to Ukraine — Bundeswehr forecast

Europe has the strength and resources to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression, even if US President Donald Trump's team decides to completely end military support for Kyiv.

The Bundeswehr believes that Europe can cope without the US

This opinion was shared by Major General Christian Freuding, who is responsible for coordinating the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany.

He drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to receive weapons supplies approved by former US President Joe Biden.

However, at the moment, no one knows what to expect from Donald Trump and his team in Ukraine.

"The war against Ukraine is raging on our continent, and it is also being waged against the European security order. If there is political will, there will be means to largely compensate for American support," Freuding is convinced. Share

Against this background, journalists asked him how long the supplies approved by Biden would be able to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

As the Major General noted, this primarily depends on logistics as well as the speed at which Ukraine consumes weapons and ammunition.

That's why he suggested that summer seemed like a realistic timeframe.