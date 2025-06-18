Russia's strike on Kyiv — death toll rises

As of 07:00, the bodies of 6 more people have been recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building in Kyiv. According to the latest data, the number of victims of the large-scale Russian attack has increased to 22.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv?

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, search operations continued continuously throughout the night in the Solomyanskyi district.

As of 07:00, the bodies of 5 more deceased people have been recovered from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building, the report says. Share

What is important to understand is that in total, the bodies of 17 people were recovered from the specified address.

Rescuers continue to carry out search operations.

A total of 22 people died in the capital and 134 people were injured, the State Emergency Service reported. Share

As mentioned earlier, on the night of June 17, Russia launched another massive combined strike on Ukraine.

One of the enemy missiles hit a 9-story apartment building in Kyiv, destroying an entire entrance.

In addition, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were hit by Russian attacks.