"Drones surrounded Kyiv". The Air Force revealed the features of the new Russian tactics

During a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 17, the Russian occupiers launched strike drones from various directions to surround the capital, and a Kh-101 cruise missile hit a high-rise building, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers utilized a new tactic of missile and drone strikes during the massive attack on Kyiv, resulting in significant destruction and civilian casualties.
- The enemy also deployed Kh-101 cruise missiles and cluster munitions, emphasizing the terrorist nature of the attacks and causing devastating impact on the capital.
Russia uses new tactics of missile and drone strikes
This was stated during the telethon by the head of the Air Force Communications Department, Colonel Yuriy Ignat.
According to him, among the 440 strike drones that the Russians sent to the territory of Ukraine that night, there were about 280 "shaheeds."
Drones from different sides surrounded Kyiv, some flew along the Dnieper River, the rest flew from the east and west, attacking Kyiv in different areas.
Ignat also said that the occupiers also launched 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles during the night, 15 of which were shot down, and one hit a residential building.
Two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles failed to reach their targets. In addition, the enemy used Caliber missiles in the Zaporizhia direction, which were not shot down.
The Air Force representative emphasized that fragments of cluster munitions, which have many striking elements and are used to inflict maximum damage on people, were found in the capital. This indicates the terrorist nature of the attacks.
The Kh-101 is a strategic air-to-surface cruise missile that the Russians launch from Tu-160 and Tu-95 bombers.
The rescue operation continues, search efforts are ongoing.
