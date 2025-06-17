Russia's combined strike on Kyiv — the number of dead and wounded has increased

Rescuers have recovered a man's body from the rubble of a collapsed building. This brings the death toll in Kyiv to 15. 114 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Devastating impact: The death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 with 114 injured after a combined Russian strike.
- Mayor's report: Kyiv Mayor Klitschko confirms three deaths in the Darnytsia district as a result of the Russian attack.
- Day of Mourning: June 18 declared a day to honor the victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv, with flags to be lowered and entertainment events prohibited.
114 people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strike
As of 10:36 a.m., 114 injured people had sought medical attention after the massive Russian attack in Kyiv. 68 of them were hospitalized.
It is also known that 15 people have died as a result of the terrorist act in Russia.
Three people were killed in a combined Russian attack in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.
Klitschko noted that parts of cluster munitions, which were deliberately loaded into Russian missiles, were found in the capital's Nivki.
Another testimony to the genocide committed by Russia against Ukrainians.
Tomorrow, June 18, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower the national flags on buildings of state and private ownership. On June 18, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.
Clearing the rubble in the capital continues. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
locations were under combined Russian attack.