Russia's combined strike on Kyiv — the number of dead and wounded has increased

Rescuers have recovered a man's body from the rubble of a collapsed building. This brings the death toll in Kyiv to 15. 114 people were injured.

114 people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strike

As of 10:36 a.m., 114 injured people had sought medical attention after the massive Russian attack in Kyiv. 68 of them were hospitalized.

It is also known that 15 people have died as a result of the terrorist act in Russia.

Three people were killed in a combined Russian attack in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.

Three deaths so far in Darnytsia district. A total of 114 injured people have sought medical attention after the massive enemy attack. 68 of them were hospitalized. The others did not require hospitalization after receiving medical care. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

Klitschko noted that parts of cluster munitions, which were deliberately loaded into Russian missiles, were found in the capital's Nivki.

Another testimony to the genocide committed by Russia against Ukrainians.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Tomorrow, June 18, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower the national flags on buildings of state and private ownership. On June 18, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

Clearing the rubble in the capital continues. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district.

locations were under combined Russian attack.