Russia launches massive strike on Kyiv — over 10 dead, many injured
Ukraine
Russia launches massive strike on Kyiv — over 10 dead, many injured

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
In Kyiv, 27 locations were under Russian attack last night. 14 people were killed, 99 were injured. Search and rescue operations continue in the capital in the rubble of buildings.

  • Russia conducted a large-scale strike on Kyiv, resulting in over 10 deaths and 99 injuries.
  • The attack involved the use of 175 drones and more than 14 missiles by the Russian army.
  • Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv, with 5 residents reported missing as teams work tirelessly to assist victims and clear rubble.

Russia killed 14 people in Kyiv

In Kyiv, 99 people were injured in a combined Russian attack, 59 of whom were hospitalized, the Ministry of Health announced.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 27 locations in various districts of the capital came under enemy fire on the night of June 17.

Among them are residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv

14 people died.

Rescuers, police, and medics are working. They are doing everything they can to help the victims, clear the rubble, and save lives, the minister noted.

In Solomyanskyi district, rubble is being cleared from a residential building where an entire entrance collapsed. According to rescuers and police, 14 people were killed, Klitschko said.

Headquarters have been deployed in Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts to assist all those affected by the massive Russian attack on the capital. In Solomyansky district, school No. 67 (9a Akademika Shalimova St.), in Darnytsky RDA (11 O. Koshytsia St.).

According to KMVA, during the attack on Kyiv, the Russian army used 175 drones and more than 14 missiles.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We have received information about at least 5 missing residents of the building. They have not been able to contact their families. Rescuers will continue to clear the rubble until we are sure that everyone is safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

