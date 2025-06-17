Russia launches massive strike on Kyiv — over 10 dead, many injured

In Kyiv, 27 locations were under Russian attack last night. 14 people were killed, 99 were injured. Search and rescue operations continue in the capital in the rubble of buildings.

In Kyiv, 99 people were injured in a combined Russian attack, 59 of whom were hospitalized, the Ministry of Health announced.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 27 locations in various districts of the capital came under enemy fire on the night of June 17.

Among them are residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv

Rescuers, police, and medics are working. They are doing everything they can to help the victims, clear the rubble, and save lives, the minister noted.

In Solomyanskyi district, rubble is being cleared from a residential building where an entire entrance collapsed. According to rescuers and police, 14 people were killed, Klitschko said.

Headquarters have been deployed in Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts to assist all those affected by the massive Russian attack on the capital. In Solomyansky district, school No. 67 (9a Akademika Shalimova St.), in Darnytsky RDA (11 O. Koshytsia St.).

According to KMVA, during the attack on Kyiv, the Russian army used 175 drones and more than 14 missiles.

Kyiv after the Russian attack