Russia came up with a cynical reason for shelling high-rise buildings in Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia came up with a cynical reason for shelling high-rise buildings in Kyiv

Kyiv
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country has once again "hit rock bottom" with fabrications about brutal attacks on buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Russia fabricates mythical destruction of military-industrial facilities in Kyiv to justify civilian casualties.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically targets residential buildings under the false premise of hitting military targets.
  • Russian strikes in Kyiv lead to 14 civilian deaths and 114 injuries, revealing the devastating impact of their actions.

Russia cynically reported on the mythical destruction of military-industrial facilities in Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it allegedly targeted Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities with missiles and drones.

Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision air, ground and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, against facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhia.

The occupiers cynically boasted that they had achieved their goals.

The aim of the strikes has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit.

In fact, Russia targeted residential buildings in Kyiv with missiles and drones, reinforcing the combat units with banned cluster munitions.

At this point in time, 14 civilians were killed and 114 injured in Kyiv due to Russian attacks on the night of June 17. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

