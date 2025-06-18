Ukrainian soldiers hit 28 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during June 17, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked 28 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces, one air defense system, a radar station, five UAV control points, an ammunition depot and two other important facilities of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to monitor and counter the Russian army's aggression, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.
- Recent actions by the Russian occupiers, including missile strikes, air attacks, and the deployment of kamikaze drones, pose a threat to the safety of Ukrainian troops and settlements.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 18, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/18/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,007,160 (+1,040) people,
tanks — 10947 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,845 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 29265 (+37) units,
MLRS — 1420 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1187 (+0) units,
aircraft — 416 (+0) units,
helicopters — 337 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41165 (+184),
cruise missiles — 3369 (+23),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52312 (+137) units,
special equipment — 3916 (+0)
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 2 missile and 45 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 33 missiles and dropped 79 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy deployed 3,600 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 6,116 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 72 from multiple launch rocket systems.
