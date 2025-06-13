"We must prepare." Pistorius warned Ukraine about US plans

The head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, publicly called for preparations for the fact that the team of American leader Donald Trump will gradually refuse to participate in European defense and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine may finally be left without US aid

According to the German minister, he considers a reduction in American military support for Europe and Ukraine to be a quite likely scenario.

Against this background, Pistorius called on official Kyiv and Brussels to prepare for the worst possible outcome:

"That's right. That's how it will be, and we have to prepare for it," he said, responding to questions from media representatives. Share

Boris Pistorius emphasized that it is currently important to monitor how much American military support for Ukraine will be reduced and whether the Europeans will be able to compensate for it.

What is important to understand is that during a visit to Kyiv on June 12, the German Defense Minister publicly announced an increase in German military aid to Ukraine by 1.9 billion euros.

Despite this, he made it clear that providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Taurus cruise missiles is not currently under discussion.