Ukraine may finally be left without US aid
Source:  Tagesschau

The head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, publicly called for preparations for the fact that the team of American leader Donald Trump will gradually refuse to participate in European defense and support for Ukraine.

  • The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has recently classified the provision of German weapons to Ukraine, raising questions about future military support strategies.
  • It is crucial for Ukraine and Europe to closely monitor the evolving situation of American military support and assess the ability of European nations to compensate for any potential reductions.

According to the German minister, he considers a reduction in American military support for Europe and Ukraine to be a quite likely scenario.

Against this background, Pistorius called on official Kyiv and Brussels to prepare for the worst possible outcome:

"That's right. That's how it will be, and we have to prepare for it," he said, responding to questions from media representatives.

Boris Pistorius emphasized that it is currently important to monitor how much American military support for Ukraine will be reduced and whether the Europeans will be able to compensate for it.

What is important to understand is that during a visit to Kyiv on June 12, the German Defense Minister publicly announced an increase in German military aid to Ukraine by 1.9 billion euros.

Despite this, he made it clear that providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Taurus cruise missiles is not currently under discussion.

It is worth noting: the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, recently classified the provision of German weapons to Ukraine.

