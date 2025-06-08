The spokesman for the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, began complaining to German parliamentarians about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who allegedly "distorted history" during his visit to the US president.

The Russian State Duma attacked Merz again

Volodin began to cynically lie that Merz "allowed himself to distort history, forgetting who actually liberated the world from Nazism":

"Friedrich Merz should refresh his memory, reread history textbooks and statements of those heads of state who participated in the war against fascism. I ask you to invite the Chancellor of Germany to the Bundestag to familiarize yourself with what is written on the walls of the Reichstag and in what language," said Putin's henchman. Share

Moreover, Volodin called Merz's statements in support of Ukraine, which is resisting the Russian invasion, "particularly cynical" against this background.

The Russian politician is outraged by the fact that the German government plans to expand missile production in Ukraine.

According to the latter, this is how Berlin is increasingly drawn into military actions against Russia.