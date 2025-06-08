Kremlin furious over Merz's statement about the USSR and World War II
Source:  online.ua

The spokesman for the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, began complaining to German parliamentarians about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who allegedly "distorted history" during his visit to the US president.

Points of attention

  • The exchange of remarks highlights the geopolitical complexities and historical sensitivities that continue to shape relations between Russia, Germany, and Ukraine.
  • The implications of the verbal sparring between the Kremlin and German leadership underscore the fragility of diplomatic ties and the potential for further escalation in the region.

The Russian State Duma attacked Merz again

Volodin began to cynically lie that Merz "allowed himself to distort history, forgetting who actually liberated the world from Nazism":

"Friedrich Merz should refresh his memory, reread history textbooks and statements of those heads of state who participated in the war against fascism. I ask you to invite the Chancellor of Germany to the Bundestag to familiarize yourself with what is written on the walls of the Reichstag and in what language," said Putin's henchman.

Moreover, Volodin called Merz's statements in support of Ukraine, which is resisting the Russian invasion, "particularly cynical" against this background.

The Russian politician is outraged by the fact that the German government plans to expand missile production in Ukraine.

According to the latter, this is how Berlin is increasingly drawn into military actions against Russia.

You understand what this can lead to... The current ruling elite of Germany is creating the prerequisites for aggravating the situation, provoking a clash between our countries. If this happens, we are ready," Volodin cynically stated.

Russian attack on Kharkiv — rescuers search for 6 workers under the rubble of a factory
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region — there are casualties
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region

How do you like that?

