The spokesman for the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, began complaining to German parliamentarians about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who allegedly "distorted history" during his visit to the US president.
Points of attention
- The exchange of remarks highlights the geopolitical complexities and historical sensitivities that continue to shape relations between Russia, Germany, and Ukraine.
- The implications of the verbal sparring between the Kremlin and German leadership underscore the fragility of diplomatic ties and the potential for further escalation in the region.
The Russian State Duma attacked Merz again
Volodin began to cynically lie that Merz "allowed himself to distort history, forgetting who actually liberated the world from Nazism":
Moreover, Volodin called Merz's statements in support of Ukraine, which is resisting the Russian invasion, "particularly cynical" against this background.
The Russian politician is outraged by the fact that the German government plans to expand missile production in Ukraine.
According to the latter, this is how Berlin is increasingly drawn into military actions against Russia.
