Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region — there are casualties

Russian occupiers continue to shell frontline regions of Donetsk Oblast. Three people were killed and another person was injured in enemy shelling on June 7.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

3 people were killed and 1 was injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region. In Yablunivka, Illinivska community, Russians killed two people and damaged 2 houses. Another 1 was killed in Kostyantynivka. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

A resident of Pokrovsk was also injured - an FPV drone damaged an outbuilding there.

In addition, it was possible to establish information about the resident of Rubtsi, Lymanska community, who died the day before.

The head of the Donetsk region called on all residents to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner.