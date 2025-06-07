Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region — there are casualties
Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region — there are casualties

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Russian occupiers continue to shell frontline regions of Donetsk Oblast. Three people were killed and another person was injured in enemy shelling on June 7.

Points of attention

  • Continued shelling by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region has led to casualties, with 3 people killed and 1 injured on June 7.
  • The shelling resulted in deaths and destruction in frontline communities, including Yablunivka and Kostyantynivka.
  • Head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, provided updates on the casualties and damages caused by the recent shelling incidents.

Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region: there are casualties

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

3 people were killed and 1 was injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region. In Yablunivka, Illinivska community, Russians killed two people and damaged 2 houses. Another 1 was killed in Kostyantynivka.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

A resident of Pokrovsk was also injured - an FPV drone damaged an outbuilding there.

In addition, it was possible to establish information about the resident of Rubtsi, Lymanska community, who died the day before.

The head of the Donetsk region called on all residents to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner.

