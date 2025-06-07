Russian occupiers continue to shell frontline regions of Donetsk Oblast. Three people were killed and another person was injured in enemy shelling on June 7.
Russia shelled frontline communities in Donetsk region: there are casualties
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
A resident of Pokrovsk was also injured - an FPV drone damaged an outbuilding there.
In addition, it was possible to establish information about the resident of Rubtsi, Lymanska community, who died the day before.
The head of the Donetsk region called on all residents to be responsible and evacuate in a timely manner.
