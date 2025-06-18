Russia's strike on Kyiv — the US reacted for the first time

The US State Department publicly condemned the massive Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17, which, according to the latest reports, killed 22 people.

How the US responded to Russia's new deadly attack

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She officially confirmed that the US president's team was informed about the Russian attack and its consequences.

"We condemn these attacks and express our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected. The President has recently been clear about the attacks on civilian areas," said Tammy Bruce. Share

In addition, the speaker confirmed information that a US citizen died during the attack in the Ukrainian capital.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine and stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the family at this terrible time, we cannot provide any additional information on this matter," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said. Share

What is important to understand is that, according to the latest data, the number of deaths from the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 22, with about 134 more civilians injured.