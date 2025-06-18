Russia's strike on Kyiv — the US reacted for the first time

The US State Department publicly condemned the massive Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17, which, according to the latest reports, killed 22 people.
Points of attention
- The US reiterates condemnation of attacks on civilian areas and stands firm against such acts of violence and aggression.
- The latest data reveals 22 fatalities and approximately 134 civilians injured in the tragic Russian strike on Kyiv, indicating the severity of the situation.
How the US responded to Russia's new deadly attack
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.
She officially confirmed that the US president's team was informed about the Russian attack and its consequences.
In addition, the speaker confirmed information that a US citizen died during the attack in the Ukrainian capital.
What is important to understand is that, according to the latest data, the number of deaths from the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 22, with about 134 more civilians injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-