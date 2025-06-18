Russia's strike on Kyiv — the US reacted for the first time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's strike on Kyiv — the US reacted for the first time

US Department of State
How the US responded to Russia's new deadly attack
Читати українською

The US State Department publicly condemned the massive Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17, which, according to the latest reports, killed 22 people.

Points of attention

  • The US reiterates condemnation of attacks on civilian areas and stands firm against such acts of violence and aggression.
  • The latest data reveals 22 fatalities and approximately 134 civilians injured in the tragic Russian strike on Kyiv, indicating the severity of the situation.

How the US responded to Russia's new deadly attack

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She officially confirmed that the US president's team was informed about the Russian attack and its consequences.

"We condemn these attacks and express our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected. The President has recently been clear about the attacks on civilian areas," said Tammy Bruce.

In addition, the speaker confirmed information that a US citizen died during the attack in the Ukrainian capital.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine and stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the family at this terrible time, we cannot provide any additional information on this matter," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.

What is important to understand is that, according to the latest data, the number of deaths from the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 22, with about 134 more civilians injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's strike on Kyiv — death toll rises
State Emergency Service
What is known about the consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Increasing pressure on Russia. Were the G7 leaders able to convince Trump?
Trump does not want to increase pressure on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?