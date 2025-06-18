Increasing pressure on Russia. Were the G7 leaders able to convince Trump?

According to insiders of Bloomberg, despite active attempts, the leaders of the G7 failed to push US President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions against Russia.

Trump does not want to increase pressure on Russia

It's no secret that the head of the White House has repeatedly called on Russian dictator Putin to agree to a cessation of military action against Ukraine.

Since the latter was in no hurry to agree to this request, Trump threatened the Kremlin with sanctions, but has so far done nothing in this direction.

At the G7 summit in Canada, Trump disappointed allies by saying that US sanctions cost a lot of money. He repeated the argument during a closed-door leaders' dinner, the sources said. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, Kyiv's European allies are losing patience, as well as trust in the American leader.

Despite this, EU members do not break off cooperation with Donald Trump and do not want to annoy him.

Still, official Brussels continues to look for ways to help Ukraine in a situation where the States are less and less willing to provide assistance to it.