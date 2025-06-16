"I don't believe it." Macron criticizes Trump's new idea about Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I don't believe it." Macron criticizes Trump's new idea about Putin

Macron did not support Trump's idea
Читати українською
Source:  The Times of Israel

French leader Emmanuel Macron has made no secret of his outrage at his American counterpart Donald Trump's suggestion that war criminal and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin participate in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky signifies potential discussions regarding Ukraine, with Trump facing scrutiny over his diplomatic approach involving Russia.
  • The exchange between Macron and Trump highlights differing perspectives on diplomatic relationships with Russia and the implications of involving Putin in international mediation efforts.

Macron did not support Trump's idea

The French president announced his position on this issue during a visit to Greenland.

He reminded the international community that the aggressor country Russia "lacks the authority" for such mediation efforts.

I do not believe that Russia, which is currently engaged in a high-intensity conflict (the war against Ukraine — ed.) and has chosen not to respect the UN Charter for several years, can be a mediator.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

What is important to understand is that on June 15, Trump officially confirmed that he "would be open" to Russian dictator Putin's participation in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

On June 14, the parties held telephone talks. This time, the focus of their attention was the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Subsequently, the American leader officially confirmed that negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine would take place this week.

According to insiders, Donald Trump intends to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on June 17.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU warns Ukrainians about important changes due to the situation at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 16, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to meet with Zelensky — where and when
What is known about the potential meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Von der Leyen made a tough demand on Russia to the G7
The G7 must act clearly and firmly against Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?