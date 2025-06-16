"I don't believe it." Macron criticizes Trump's new idea about Putin

French leader Emmanuel Macron has made no secret of his outrage at his American counterpart Donald Trump's suggestion that war criminal and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin participate in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

Macron did not support Trump's idea

The French president announced his position on this issue during a visit to Greenland.

He reminded the international community that the aggressor country Russia "lacks the authority" for such mediation efforts.

I do not believe that Russia, which is currently engaged in a high-intensity conflict (the war against Ukraine — ed.) and has chosen not to respect the UN Charter for several years, can be a mediator. Emmanuel Macron President of France

What is important to understand is that on June 15, Trump officially confirmed that he "would be open" to Russian dictator Putin's participation in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

On June 14, the parties held telephone talks. This time, the focus of their attention was the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Subsequently, the American leader officially confirmed that negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine would take place this week.