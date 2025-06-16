French leader Emmanuel Macron has made no secret of his outrage at his American counterpart Donald Trump's suggestion that war criminal and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin participate in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.
Points of attention
- The upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky signifies potential discussions regarding Ukraine, with Trump facing scrutiny over his diplomatic approach involving Russia.
- The exchange between Macron and Trump highlights differing perspectives on diplomatic relationships with Russia and the implications of involving Putin in international mediation efforts.
Macron did not support Trump's idea
The French president announced his position on this issue during a visit to Greenland.
He reminded the international community that the aggressor country Russia "lacks the authority" for such mediation efforts.
What is important to understand is that on June 15, Trump officially confirmed that he "would be open" to Russian dictator Putin's participation in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.
On June 14, the parties held telephone talks. This time, the focus of their attention was the conflict between Iran and Israel.
Subsequently, the American leader officially confirmed that negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine would take place this week.
According to insiders, Donald Trump intends to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on June 17.
