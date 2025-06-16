Trump wants to meet with Zelensky — where and when
Trump wants to meet with Zelensky — where and when

What is known about the potential meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
Source:  NTV

US President Donald Trump intends to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming bilateral talks between Trump and Zelenskyy come after their last face-to-face meeting at the late Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican, with Zelenskyy describing talks between the US and Russia as 'very warm.'
  • The meeting highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts and relationships between the American and Ukrainian leaders, amidst global political dynamics.

What is known about the potential meeting between Zelensky and Trump?

According to Western journalists, a US government representative announced the White House's intention before the official start of the summit in Kananaskis.

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for bilateral talks, an anonymous source told the media.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is indeed planning to attend the summit in Canada on June 17.

Donald Trump's administration has made it clear that the US president also has a bilateral meeting scheduled with his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum.

What is important to understand is that the American and Ukrainian leaders last held face-to-face talks in late April on the grounds of the funeral of the late Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the talks between the US and Russia as a "very warm conversation," emphasizing that Putin would ultimately deceive Donald Trump.

Trump made a new promising statement

