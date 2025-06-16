Trump wants to meet with Zelensky — where and when

US President Donald Trump intends to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.
What is known about the potential meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
According to Western journalists, a US government representative announced the White House's intention before the official start of the summit in Kananaskis.
According to the latest data, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is indeed planning to attend the summit in Canada on June 17.
Donald Trump's administration has made it clear that the US president also has a bilateral meeting scheduled with his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum.
What is important to understand is that the American and Ukrainian leaders last held face-to-face talks in late April on the grounds of the funeral of the late Pope Francis in the Vatican.
