Millions of people took to the streets to protest against Trump — photos and videos
Category
World
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hundreds of large-scale protests have taken place in various US cities, as Americans express their disagreement with the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. The demonstrations are held under the slogan "No Kings" and their participants criticize Trump's abuse of power.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities are attempting to maintain calm while using tactics like involving the National Guard to handle the protests.
  • This wave of protests reflects ongoing opposition to Trump's policies, showcasing a decentralized approach with numerous smaller protests over one large gathering.

Protest organizers claim that "millions" of Americans, as well as citizens of other countries, have already joined them.

The rally in Atlanta, designed for 5,000 people, quickly reached its capacity, with thousands gathering behind barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol building. Officials in Seattle estimated that more than 70,000 people attended the largest rally in the city's downtown.

Photo: facebook.com/FightforaUnion

Local authorities are constantly calling on protesters to remain calm, and are also trying to intimidate people by involving the US National Guard in dispersing demonstrations.

Clashes were sporadic. Police in Los Angeles, where protests erupted a week earlier over federal raids on immigrants, used tear gas and crowd control to disperse protesters after the event ended.

Photo: facebook.com/FightforaUnion

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that dozens of smaller protests have been organized against the policies of Donald Trump and his team instead of one large one.

