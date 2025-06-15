Millions of people took to the streets to protest against Trump — photos and videos

Hundreds of large-scale protests have taken place in various US cities, as Americans express their disagreement with the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. The demonstrations are held under the slogan "No Kings" and their participants criticize Trump's abuse of power.

Protests in the US are gaining momentum

Protest organizers claim that "millions" of Americans, as well as citizens of other countries, have already joined them.

The rally in Atlanta, designed for 5,000 people, quickly reached its capacity, with thousands gathering behind barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol building. Officials in Seattle estimated that more than 70,000 people attended the largest rally in the city's downtown. Share

Photo: facebook.com/FightforaUnion

Local authorities are constantly calling on protesters to remain calm, and are also trying to intimidate people by involving the US National Guard in dispersing demonstrations.

Clashes were sporadic. Police in Los Angeles, where protests erupted a week earlier over federal raids on immigrants, used tear gas and crowd control to disperse protesters after the event ended. Share

Photo: facebook.com/FightforaUnion

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that dozens of smaller protests have been organized against the policies of Donald Trump and his team instead of one large one.