Millions of people took to the streets to protest against Trump — photos and videos

Hundreds of large-scale protests have taken place in various US cities, as Americans express their disagreement with the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. The demonstrations are held under the slogan "No Kings" and their participants criticize Trump's abuse of power.
Points of attention
- Local authorities are attempting to maintain calm while using tactics like involving the National Guard to handle the protests.
- This wave of protests reflects ongoing opposition to Trump's policies, showcasing a decentralized approach with numerous smaller protests over one large gathering.
Protests in the US are gaining momentum
Protest organizers claim that "millions" of Americans, as well as citizens of other countries, have already joined them.
Local authorities are constantly calling on protesters to remain calm, and are also trying to intimidate people by involving the US National Guard in dispersing demonstrations.
What is important to understand is that this is not the first time that dozens of smaller protests have been organized against the policies of Donald Trump and his team instead of one large one.
