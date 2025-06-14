Who can stop Putin — Zelensky named the only person

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that only US President Donald Trump can currently stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the war of aggression that he has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years.

Zelensky still counts on Trump

Nobody has been able to stop Putin. Only Trump remains — he can stop him. But to do this, Putin must lose money. And only then will he not be able to increase his army and military sector. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Head of State

The head of state believes that in the current situation, it is extremely important to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

First of all, the Russian banking sector, the shadow fleet, and oil prices should come under the West's attacks.

It is very important to limit price caps, because oil is their main source of income. Because of what is happening in the Middle East now, oil prices have jumped even more, and this directly affects the security of Europe. And that is why oil price caps are very important. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminds Ukraine's allies that sanctions are a very powerful tool.