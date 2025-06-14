Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive of the Russian army in Sumy region

On June 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sumy direction. It is important to understand that fighting is currently continuing along the border.
Points of attention
Zelensky spoke about the situation on the front
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the key battles are Andriyivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiyivka, and Kostyantynivka.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the threat in the Luhansk direction was also eliminated.
As of today, heavy fighting is underway in the Kostianinivka direction. The enemy had the advantage, but Ukrainian soldiers are now advancing along the highway.
What is important to understand is that over the last week, there have been no losses of positions in the South Slobodsky direction (Kupyansky, Kharkiv direction).
