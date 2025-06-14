Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive of the Russian army in Sumy region
Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive of the Russian army in Sumy region

Zelensky spoke about the situation on the front
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

On June 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sumy direction. It is important to understand that fighting is currently continuing along the border.

  • While heavy fighting is ongoing in the Kostianinivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers are advancing along the highway and preventing enemy advances.
  • Over the last week, there have been no losses of positions in the South Slobodsky direction, reassuring stability in the Kupyansky, Kharkiv direction.

North Slobodsky, which we call the Sumy direction. We are leveling the position. What is important: there are 53 thousand Russians there. The fighting there is along the border. You must understand that the enemy is stopped there. And the maximum depth at which the fighting takes place is 7 km from the border. So that people also understand how far Sumy is.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the key battles are Andriyivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiyivka, and Kostyantynivka.

"Not to be confused with Kostyantynivka in the Eastern direction. Yunakivka is also here. Today, control has been restored in Andriyivka," the Ukrainian leader confirmed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the threat in the Luhansk direction was also eliminated.

As of today, heavy fighting is underway in the Kostianinivka direction. The enemy had the advantage, but Ukrainian soldiers are now advancing along the highway.

There is no enemy advance there. But there are fierce battles there. Dnipro region — there are also battles, there are no advances today, — the president noted.

What is important to understand is that over the last week, there have been no losses of positions in the South Slobodsky direction (Kupyansky, Kharkiv direction).

