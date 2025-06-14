The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that it continues to successfully destroy enemy forces in the temporarily occupied territories of the country. This time, Russian "Pantsir", "Buk" and "Imbir" missiles came under attack by Ukrainian intelligence officers.
Points of attention
- Military intelligence invites individuals to join their active operations units to contribute to the ongoing efforts in defending Ukrainian territories, providing an opportunity to be part of critical operations.
- The successful operations in Zaporizhia region serve as a testament to the capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence in combating Russian occupiers, showcasing the determination to defend the nation's sovereignty.
GUR reports new successes at the front
According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, this time the specialists of the strike drones of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated their skills on the battlefield.
They were the ones who were able to successfully detect and eliminate the expensive air defense systems of the Russian occupiers.
What is important to understand is that this happened in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.
In particular, the following enemy units came under the attack of the scouts and were destroyed:
SAM 9K317M “Buk-M3”;
9S19 “Ginger” radar from the S-300V air defense system;
ZRGK "Pantsyr-S1".
In addition, military intelligence reminds that there is still an opportunity to join the active operations units of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — first of all, by filling out the appropriate questionnaire on the department's website.
