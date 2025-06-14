Watch: DIU discovered and destroyed Russian air defense systems

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that it continues to successfully destroy enemy forces in the temporarily occupied territories of the country. This time, Russian "Pantsir", "Buk" and "Imbir" missiles came under attack by Ukrainian intelligence officers.

GUR reports new successes at the front

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, this time the specialists of the strike drones of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated their skills on the battlefield.

They were the ones who were able to successfully detect and eliminate the expensive air defense systems of the Russian occupiers.

What is important to understand is that this happened in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

In particular, the following enemy units came under the attack of the scouts and were destroyed:

SAM 9K317M “Buk-M3”;

9S19 “Ginger” radar from the S-300V air defense system;

ZRGK "Pantsyr-S1".

The video shows a stunning maneuver by a Ukrainian drone dodging a Muscovite anti-aircraft missile, as well as episodes of successful fire strikes on the occupiers' air defense systems. The hunt continues! — the intelligence agency's statement reads. Share

In addition, military intelligence reminds that there is still an opportunity to join the active operations units of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — first of all, by filling out the appropriate questionnaire on the department's website.