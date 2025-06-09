2,700 drones per month. Russia scaled up production of shaheeds — DIU

Russia is producing over 5,000 long-range drones per month, half of which are real "Shaheds" and the other half are imitators, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported.

Russia scaled up production of shaheeds

As of the end of May 2025, Russia's production rate of "Shahed-136/Geran-2" is about 2,700 drones per month, the GUR press service said in a response.

The production rate of Gerber-type strike UAV simulators is about 2,500 units.

A new assessment of Russia's Shahed production rate indicates a fivefold increase compared to the summer of 2024.

In August last year, a Forbes Ukraine source in the intelligence community estimated the Shahed production rate at 500 drones per month. In December 2024, the rate could increase to 2,000 UAVs per month, Defense Express suggested.

Russia began using simulator drones against Ukraine along with real Shaheds in the fall of 2024. As a rule, Gerber-type UAVs are made of cheap materials, have no warhead or carry a small payload. Simulator drones can be used primarily to increase the load on Ukrainian air defense and for reconnaissance purposes.

Russia has increased drone terror since the beginning of 2025. From January to May, the enemy launched almost 13,000 "Shaheeds" and their imitators across Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. Share

The pace of attacks was cyclical: a month — about 2,500 drones, two months — about 4,000, another month — 2,500 units, a month — 4,000.