DIU cyber experts blocked the work of the largest Russian Internet provider in Siberia — sources
DIU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Cyber specialists of the Military Intelligence Service disabled 370 servers and 500 switches of the Russian provider "Orion Telecom" on Russia Day. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

  • DIU cyber experts successfully disrupted the largest Russian Internet provider in Siberia, Orion Telecom, impacting communication services between law enforcement agencies and a uranium mining town.
  • The cyberattack disabled 370 servers and 500 network switches of Orion Telecom in Siberia, causing widespread internet and television service disruptions in cities like Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan.

DIU cyber experts blocked the work of a Russian internet provider in Siberia

Cyber specialists of the State Security Service paralyzed the work of the largest Internet provider in Siberia. The company provided communications to security forces and a uranium mining town.

According to sources, GUR cyber specialists, with the support of cyber activists, conducted a successful operation and paralyzed the work of one of the largest Internet providers in Russian Siberia, Orion Telecom.

Its networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine. A closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication — Orion Telecom was the only provider there, the source said.

Screenshot of Russian posts

Since early morning, local forums in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan have been filled with complaints from disgruntled Russians complaining about the lack of internet and television.

Screenshot of Russian posts

A letter allegedly from Ukrainian hackers to an internet provider is being circulated in local Telegram groups. "Happy holiday, disrespectful Russians, soon you will live in the Stone Age, and we will help you. Glory to Ukraine." The letter is signed by activists of the hacker group "BO Team."

The company confirmed that there were technical problems due to a powerful DDoS attack. They promise to restore internet service by the end of the day.

According to intelligence sources, the cyberattack disabled 370 servers and about 500 network switches, and wiped out so-called backups. This will not allow the provider to quickly resume operations.

