On June 14, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, another stage of repatriation measures was implemented. Ukraine was able to return another 1,200 bodies, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including soldiers.
Points of attention
- International Committee of the Red Cross provides assistance in the repatriation process.
- Central Military District personnel play a crucial role in transporting repatriates and organizing forensic medical examinations.
As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV), soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
In addition, the KSPPV expressed gratitude for the assistance and involvement in the process of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
