The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
Ukraine continues to return the bodies of the dead
On June 14, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, another stage of repatriation measures was implemented. Ukraine was able to return another 1,200 bodies, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including soldiers.

Points of attention

  • International Committee of the Red Cross provides assistance in the repatriation process.
  • Central Military District personnel play a crucial role in transporting repatriates and organizing forensic medical examinations.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV), soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the KSPPV expressed gratitude for the assistance and involvement in the process of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

