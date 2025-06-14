SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Odessa — first details
SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Odessa — first details

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
On June 14, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to prevent a terrorist attack in Odessa by detaining an FSB agent who was planning to blow up a Ukrainian serviceman.

Points of attention

  • SBU officers caught the Russian agent 'red-handed' after he planted the explosive device at the planned site of the attack.
  • The detainee is now under preventive detention without bail, revealing a successful intervention by Ukrainian special services.

Ukrainian special services managed to catch a Russian agent who was planning to blow up an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the traitor to his homeland turned out to be a 31-year-old resident of the Odessa region, recruited through Telegram channels in search of “easy money.”

First, he completed the so-called "test" task — he set fire to a military vehicle, and only then did Russian handlers give him instructions on organizing the assassination attempt.

In particular, he was supposed to take an improvised explosive device (IED) from a previously prepared cache and plant it at the military's location. SBU officers detected hostile intentions in advance and documented the criminal actions of the attacker in stages.

As it turned out, the Russian agent was supposed to plant an explosive device with fragmentation elements in a playground in one of the residential areas of Odessa.

After that, the FSB wanted to remotely activate the SVP using a mobile phone equipped with explosives.

SBU operatives detained the attacker "red-handed" immediately after he planted an explosive device at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

He was given a preventive measure — detention without bail.

