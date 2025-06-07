SSU releases new exclusive video of special operation "Web"
SSU releases new exclusive video of special operation "Web"

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
"Web"
The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new exclusive video from its special operation "Website". The recording captures the full path of one of the SBU's FPV drones from the moment it took off from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at Belaya airfield.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has released an exclusive video of its special operation 'Web' depicting the drone's path to the destruction of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.
  • 4 military airfields hosting Russian strategic aviation were targeted, resulting in 41 enemy aircraft losses including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, An-12, and Il-78 aircraft.

New video of special operation "Web" shows drone's path to Russian plane

In particular, the video shows the drone flying a considerable distance and landing without obstacles on the territory of the airport, from which smoke from previously hit planes is already rising.

As a reminder, the SBU launched such strikes at 4 military airfields of the Russians: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shelled peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

This operation was directly led by the Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky.

The estimated value of the equipment affected by the special operation of the Security Service "Web" exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

Total losses of enemy aircraft amount to 41 units, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as An-12 and Il-78 aircraft.

