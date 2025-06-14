Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increased

In Zaporizhia, the number of casualties has increased to four as a result of the morning Russian attack.
Points of attention
- Four people were injured in the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhia, with medical workers providing necessary assistance to the victims.
- The rescue operation lasted almost 7 hours to extinguish the fire that broke out in a humanitarian warehouse due to a drone attack.
- Authorities continue to provide updates on the injured individuals, including a 62-year-old woman with leg fractures seeking medical attention.
Russian attack on Zaporizhia: 4 people injured
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Details about the fourth victim are currently unknown. Authorities say only that people continue to call for help.
Initially, the OVA reported two injured police officers, then it became known that a 62-year-old woman who suffered leg fractures had sought medical attention.
The State Emergency Service fighters spent almost 7 hours extinguishing a fire that broke out in a humanitarian warehouse as a result of a drone attack, wrote Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.
The State Emergency Service clarified that the fire covered an area of 700 square meters.
In Zaporizhia, rescuers pulled a kitten from a burning building damaged by morning shelling. The fluffy kitten was handed over to volunteers.
As reported, the attack caused a fire in a public organization that provided humanitarian aid to residents. A few days ago, products worth $3 million were delivered to the warehouse. Equipment that helped unload the goods — electric carts, forklifts, and machines — was also destroyed.
