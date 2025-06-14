Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties increased

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

In Zaporizhia, the number of casualties has increased to four as a result of the morning Russian attack.

Points of attention

  • Four people were injured in the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhia, with medical workers providing necessary assistance to the victims.
  • The rescue operation lasted almost 7 hours to extinguish the fire that broke out in a humanitarian warehouse due to a drone attack.
  • Authorities continue to provide updates on the injured individuals, including a 62-year-old woman with leg fractures seeking medical attention.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia: 4 people injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The number of people injured in the morning shelling of Zaporizhia has increased to four. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Details about the fourth victim are currently unknown. Authorities say only that people continue to call for help.

Initially, the OVA reported two injured police officers, then it became known that a 62-year-old woman who suffered leg fractures had sought medical attention.

The State Emergency Service fighters spent almost 7 hours extinguishing a fire that broke out in a humanitarian warehouse as a result of a drone attack, wrote Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

The fire was extinguished at 11:00 a.m. The dismantling and pouring of structures continues. Firefighters worked for almost 7 hours straight.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the fire covered an area of 700 square meters.

Rescuer and kitten

In Zaporizhia, rescuers pulled a kitten from a burning building damaged by morning shelling. The fluffy kitten was handed over to volunteers.

As reported, the attack caused a fire in a public organization that provided humanitarian aid to residents. A few days ago, products worth $3 million were delivered to the warehouse. Equipment that helped unload the goods — electric carts, forklifts, and machines — was also destroyed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Ivan Fedorov
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?