Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded

Ivan Fedorov
Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia
On the afternoon of April 22, the Russian army struck Zaporizhia. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and children were injured. The Russian invaders damaged a high-rise building and cars.

  • The Russian invaders damaged a high-rise building and cars during the strike, leading to a fire in one of the districts.
  • Prior to the attack, warnings were issued regarding the potential use of guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhia region and city.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the consequences of the Russian strike in Telegram

As a result of a hostile attack by Russians on the Zaporizhia region, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhia... Two people were injured.

He then clarified that the Russian attack had claimed the life of one person.

According to Fedorov, this is a 69-year-old woman who received serious injuries incompatible with life.

"Medics tried to resuscitate her, but they couldn't save her," the head of the OVA added.

Fedorov stressed that the injured are being taken to the hospital.

Two children injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhia. 14-year-old boy in serious condition, 4-year-old boy in moderate condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

On the eve of the strike, Fedorov warned of the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (GABs) in the Zaporizhia region and the city of Zaporizhia.

