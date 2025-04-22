Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of April 22, the Russian army struck Zaporizhia. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and children were injured. The Russian invaders damaged a high-rise building and cars.
Points of attention
- The Russian invaders damaged a high-rise building and cars during the strike, leading to a fire in one of the districts.
- Prior to the attack, warnings were issued regarding the potential use of guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhia region and city.
Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the consequences of the Russian strike in Telegram
He then clarified that the Russian attack had claimed the life of one person.
According to Fedorov, this is a 69-year-old woman who received serious injuries incompatible with life.
Fedorov stressed that the injured are being taken to the hospital.
On the eve of the strike, Fedorov warned of the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (GABs) in the Zaporizhia region and the city of Zaporizhia.
