The US Department of Defense shocked people around the world by posting greetings on US Flag Day. For example, the Pentagon's official account posted a postcard on which you can see "Russian flags."
Points of attention
- The incident raised questions about the US-Russia relationship and implications of such imagery on public perception and diplomatic relations.
- Despite varied interpretations, the controversy surrounding the Pentagon's postcard serves as a reminder of the sensitivity and impact of symbolism in global communications.
The Pentagon is in scandal again
Journalists drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense's page on X published a congratulatory message on Flag Day and a call to honor "the symbol of our country and the stars and stripes that unite us."
Neither journalists nor netizens could ignore the fact that one of the elements in the image — the red and white stripes on either side of the stars — very much resembles the Russian flag.
How netizens reacted:
There is nothing wrong with images of this level. Images are symbols. Symbols are codes. Codes of consciousness. That is, the US establishment (or its behind-the-scenes puppeteers) clearly DECLARED that the rakha (Russia — ed.) is their ally. Or even they are one with the rakha;
The USA decided to join Russia?;
Hegset (the head of the US Department of Defense — ed.) works out 30 pieces of silver;
Adin People;
This is not a mistake, but a deliberate message. At this level, such blunders are not made;
Those who did it clearly understood what they were doing, and yes, America was taken over by Putin, and now I want to show him this, at least somehow: look, partners, the whole US is my agent.
