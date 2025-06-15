The US Department of Defense shocked people around the world by posting greetings on US Flag Day. For example, the Pentagon's official account posted a postcard on which you can see "Russian flags."

The Pentagon is in scandal again

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense's page on X published a congratulatory message on Flag Day and a call to honor "the symbol of our country and the stars and stripes that unite us."

As we raise our country's flag and reflect on the values it represents, let us celebrate the freedom, courage, and resilience that make our country great, the official statement says.

Let us honor the emblem of our nation and the stars and stripes that unite us all. As we display our nations flag and reflect on the values it represents, let’s celebrate the freedom, courage and resilience that makes our country great. pic.twitter.com/nivJsGH5cQ — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 14, 2025

Neither journalists nor netizens could ignore the fact that one of the elements in the image — the red and white stripes on either side of the stars — very much resembles the Russian flag.

This is because a gap was left between the stripes, which on the blue background appears to be part of the "Russian flag." This can only be noticed if you deliberately enlarge the image.

How netizens reacted:

There is nothing wrong with images of this level. Images are symbols. Symbols are codes. Codes of consciousness. That is, the US establishment (or its behind-the-scenes puppeteers) clearly DECLARED that the rakha (Russia — ed.) is their ally. Or even they are one with the rakha;

The USA decided to join Russia?;

Hegset (the head of the US Department of Defense — ed.) works out 30 pieces of silver;

This is not a mistake, but a deliberate message. At this level, such blunders are not made;

Those who did it clearly understood what they were doing, and yes, America was taken over by Putin, and now I want to show him this, at least somehow: look, partners, the whole US is my agent.